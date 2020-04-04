Former Ohio State Star Sold His Big Ten Title Ring For Coronavirus Relief

Current and former athletes all around the world are trying their best to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Ohio State star Chris Spielman is the latest to figure in sports to provide a relief fund.

Spielman has been auctioning off some of his personal gear and memorabilia collection from his time with the Buckeyes and various NFL teams. All the money he’s making from these sales is going directly to those in need.

The latest item that Spielman sold was his 1984 Big Ten Championship ring. He placed the item on eBay and the top bid came in at $12,000.

“Ring went for 12,000! Humbled beyond words,” Spielman wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for showing amazing generosity only $21,231.10 to go.”

Spielman also sold a signed, game-worn Buffalo Bills jersey and his personal 1994 All-Madden Team leather jacket.

During his time with the Buckeyes, Spielman was an All-American and won the Lombardi Award back in 1987. His NFL career was also successful, as he made the Pro Bowl on four separate occasions and had over 1,100 tackles.

There’s no question that Spielman’s accomplishments on the gridiron are worth celebrating, but his latest act might be his best yet.

