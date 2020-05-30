Former Ohio State Star’s Mom Has Message For CFB Coaches

On Friday night, protests took place all over the country, in major cities like Atlanta and New York following George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Following Floyd’s death, college football players and coaches made their voices heard on social media. Reigning Heisman winner Joe Burrow released a thoughtful statement earlier this week.

Other players and coaches like Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence have also weighed in. However, the mother of one former Ohio State star wants to hear more from other head coaches.

Annie Apple, the mother of former Buckeyes standout Eli Apple, took to Twitter with a message for college football coaches. “I see a lot of quiet college football coaches. You can’t be leaders of men if you can’t stand up for ALL men,” Apple said on Twitter.

I see a lot of quiet college football coaches. You can’t be leaders of men if you can’t stand up for ALL men. — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) May 30, 2020

Ryan Day used a quote often attributed to Benjamin Franklin – though the actual source remains in question – to address Floyd’s death.

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are,” he said on Twitter.

Major head coaches like Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have not released statements. To be fair, many prominent head coaches have not commented on Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests around the country.

We’ll have to wait and see if they finally weigh in.