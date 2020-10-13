Former Ohio State receiver Austin Mack has been awaiting a chance in the NFL. He’s finally going to get that chance. The undrafted free agent has been added to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster.

The Giants signed Mack as an undrafted free agent after Mack wasn’t selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He came close to making the Giants’ official roster before the season, but didn’t make the cut. A few injuries to the Giants offense has now opened the door for Mack.

It’s unlikely Mack makes an immediate impact on the offensive end. He has a bit of work to do to rise up the depth chart. But he’ll likely wind up participating on special teams.

The Giants are clearly hoping a player like Mack could wind up surprising people. New York is off to an 0-5 start and clearly needs help on the offensive end.

The New York Giants have added former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack to their 53-man roster. https://t.co/whHA4SsAVN — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 13, 2020

Giants fans have been calling for the team to sign Austin Mack to the 53-man roster for some time now. Given how other former Ohio State receivers have performed in the NFL, it’s hard to blame them.

The Buckeyes are one of the best at developing receivers into NFL-capable players. During his time at Ohio State, Mack caught 79 passes for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns over four years.

The 6-foot-2 Mack will now try to contribute for the New York Giants offense. It remains to be seen what his exact role will be for the Giants.