Former Ohio State WR Binjimen Victor Has Message For Daniel Jones

Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor was not selected in this year’s NFL Draft. However, it didn’t take him long to find a home.

The New York Giants signed Victor as an undrafted free agent on Saturday night. Along with his Ohio State teammate and fellow wide receiver Austin Mack, he’s heading to the Big Apple.

With this opportunity ahead of him, Victor isn’t wasting any time. He’s already trying to get on his potential future quarterback’s good side.

This afternoon, Victor tweeted at the Giants’ starting QB, Daniel Jones, saying he was ready to get to work.

A couple of hours later, Jones responded to Victor on Twitter and greeted him to the club.

“Welcome brother! Let’s go!” the second-year quarterback wrote.

Welcome brother! Let’s go! 🔴🔵 — Daniel Jones (@Daniel_Jones10) April 26, 2020

Victor and Mack will have their work cut for them in New York. The Giants have Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton locked in as their top three wide receivers, with special teams ace Cody Core penciled in as their No. 4. The team also brought back former Browns first-round pick Corey Coleman, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury.

There’s probably room for one (maybe two) more receivers on the roster. We’ll see if one of the Buckeye alums can seize it.