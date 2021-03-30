On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields took the field for his pro day, where he threw for general managers, coaches and scouts from around the NFL.

Fields put on an absolute clinic throughout the pro day. Ohio State quarterbacks haven’t translated to the NFL very well over the past few years.

However, Fields’ performance on Tuesday afternoon showed he can make any throw necessary at the next level. NFL draft analyst Matt Miller spoke to one NFL scout who called it ” the best QB workout I’ve seen in a while.”

He’s not the only one who was impressed. Former Ohio State star Johnnie Dixon was watching as well and had a message for Fields.

“All I’m gonna say is QB1 had a day today,” Dixon said on Twitter.

Everyone knows Fields has the size, arm and speed that NFL teams are looking for. Unfortunately, questions surfaced over the past few weeks about Fields’ ability to go through progressions and read the defense.

During Fields’ pro day, one Ohio State coach dispelled that notion saying Fields’ first read is always open. In fact, the exact word the staffer used, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, was “nonsense.”

Fields is one of the top quarterback prospects heading into the 2021 NFL draft. He is expected to be drafted in the top-five, but we won’t know until April 29.