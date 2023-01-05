Former Star Ohio State Quarterback Might Go To Prison

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week, according to multiple reports.

Schlichter was found unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn back in June. The police responded to a report of an overdose at the time.

The police collected a substance in Schlichter's hotel room that eventually tested positive for cocaine.

When this incident occurred, Schlichter was out of prison for less than a year. He spent more than a decade in jail due to a massive ticket scheme.

The cocaine found in Schlichter's hotel room in June violates the terms of his release.

Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony. He could face eight to 14 months in prison.

Steven S. Nolder, Schlichter's attorney, commented on the impending ruling.

"The judge can say, 'Boom, eight months. We’re going to start that today,'" Nolder said. "He can do 14 months or he can say, 'Get your head out of your ass, get your head with the program, we’ll come back in three months and see where you're at."

Schlichter will appear in court on Friday.