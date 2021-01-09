In late December, the Washington Football Team released former first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The decision came just two days after Washington needed Haskins to start a game for the team. Haskins had a tumultuous two seasons in Washington, which culminated in him being cut.

The former Ohio State star cleared waivers following his departure from Washington, making him a free agent. Over the past two weeks, several teams have been mentioned as a potential landing spot.

However, only one team appeared to show legitimate interest. Not long after he was released by Washington, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the Carolina Panthers were “intrigued” by the possibility of adding Haskins.

Well, the team appears intrigued enough to bring him in for a visit. According to Rapoport, Haskins will meet with the Panthers on Monday.

From NFL.com:

Sources say that Dwayne Haskins will leave Sunday night on a free-agent visit with the Carolina Panthers, one that will begin in earnest on Monday morning.

Washington selected Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Just two years later, head coach Ron Rivera – who didn’t draft Haskins – decided it was time to move on.

Talent has never been a question for Haskins. He dominated during his one season as a starting quarterback at Ohio State. After struggling to adjust to life in the NFL a fresh start might be all he needs.

Carolina signed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal before the 2020 season kicked off. However, the team needs a franchise quarterback of the future.

Bringing Haskins in certainly can’t hurt.