Four-Star Recruit Flips Commitment From Ohio State On Signing Day

It’s Signing Day and we’re seeing all kinds of recruiting drama across the college football landscape. The latest bit of news involves a top cornerback who initially committed to Ohio State.

On Friday, 2022 four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks announced that he is flipping his commitment. Brooks decommitted from Ohio State and is taking his talents to Austin with the Texas Longhorns. He dubbed the move “Staying home” on Twitter since he’s a Texas native.

Brooks committed to Ohio State this past June after making official visits to Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Florida and Oregon. But despite making his commitment, recruiting analysts remained skeptical that he’d stay there.

247Sports rates Brooks as the No. 59 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 8 cornerback in the country and the No. 10 prospect from the state of Texas.

In going to Texas, Terrance Brooks immediately gives the Longhorns a big boost in their secondary. He’s one of only three top 100 players in their Class of 2022 per 247Sports.

For a recruiting class that already ranks in the top 5, Texas could be looking at their best class in the last several years.

As for Ohio State, their class still ranks in the top five. They won’t be feeling the loss to Terrance Brooks too hard since they already have elite prospects in their secondary coming in.

Will we see any more flips from Ohio State commitments today?