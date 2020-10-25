FOX Announces Telling TV Ratings For Ohio State vs. Nebraska

If you needed any further evidence of how much people love Big Ten football, look no further than the Ohio State-Nebraska ratings.

On Sunday, FOX Sports announced that the Ohio State-Nebraska game had the highest rating of any college football game this past weekend. Per the announcement, the game pulled a 3.7 average metered market rating.

Naturally, the entire state of Ohio was absolutely glued to their favorite college football team. Columbus had a 36.7 rating, Cleveland had a 21.4 and Cincinnati had a 12.0 rating.

The Ohio State fans who watched the game saw their team return to the field right where they picked up last year. They beat the Huskers 52-17, with QB Justin Fields making a strong case for the Heisman Trophy in the process.

Ohio State and Nebraska were among the absolute loudest voices in convincing the Big Ten to overturn their summer decision to cancel the fall football season.

The Buckeyes absolutely want another crack at the national title with Justin Fields slated to go to the NFL next year. Given how close they were to a title last year, their eagerness is totally understandable.

Nebraska may come to regret banging the table so hard for the season if they wind up with yet another losing campaign. Their schedule isn’t getting any easier with Wisconsin and Penn State coming up in the next two weeks.

But for now, the Big Ten is back and we’re all glad to have it.