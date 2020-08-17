Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields wants the Big Ten to change its decision regarding the 2020 season. Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is proud of Fields for starting the petition.

The Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall football season until the spring of 2021 has been met with plenty of opposition. Fields is one of many players within the conference to publicly oppose Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and his decisions. So much so, the Ohio State quarterback started a petition, stating that he wants to play football this fall.

The #WeWantToPlay petition has already amassed over 250,000 signatures – which just goes to show how many oppose the Big Ten’s decision. Fields’ leadership has caught the eye of several well-known analysts – Klatt being the latest.

The Fox Sports college football analyst offered his reaction to Fields’ petition on Monday afternoon. He’s clearly impressed with the Ohio State quarterback’s leadership during this tumultuous time.

Take a look at Klatt’s reaction in the tweet below.

Joel Klatt is one of many to praise Justin Fields’ latest attempt to play football this fall. But the Ohio State quarterback’s attempt may be met with opposition of its own.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren hasn’t changed course in regards to his decision on the 2020 season. It’d take more viable medical information for Warren to change his mind – which even then, doesn’t seem likely.

That won’t stop Fields from continuing to voice his opposition against the Big Ten’s latest decision.