FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff Reveals Its First Big Ten Destination

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff has been conducting their weekly show inside their studio to start the season. However, the crew will be hitting the road in two weeks from now for the start of the Big Ten’s conference-only schedule.

On Saturday, FOX announced that it will be at the Horseshoe on Oct. 24 to cover Ohio State’s season opener against Nebraska.

“Big Noon Kickoff travels to Columbus, Ohio, for FOX’s Big Ten opener between Ohio State and Nebraska in the Big Noon Saturday game of the week,” FOX said in a press release.

It should be an exciting game, as the Buckeyes will look to send a statement to the rest of the Big Ten. For the past few months, Ryan Day’s squad has made it very clear that it has its sights set on a national championship.

Justin Fields will be the center of attention for that game. Last time he faced the Cornhuskers, he completed 15-0f-21 pass attempts for 212 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

#BigNoonKickoff will be back in the Horseshoe in two weeks! We're taking the show on the road for the Big Ten's opening weekend as @OhioStateFB hosts @HuskerFBNation on Saturday, Oct. 24. pic.twitter.com/61HEtXg4jt — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 10, 2020

Ohio will certainly welcome the Big Noon Kickoff crew with open arms in two weeks from now. After all, Buckeyes fans still love Urban Meyer to this day.

Kickoff for the Ohio State-Nebraska game is currently set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.