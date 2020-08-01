The Spun

Gabe Powers, No. 2 OLB In 2022 Class, Announces Commitment

A general view of the Ohio State buckeyes football stadium.COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

Marysville (OH) four-star linebacker Gabe Powers, a top-50 recruit in the 2022 class, announced his commitment this evening.

Powers is staying home. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect is heading to Ohio State, having chosen the Buckeyes from a list of nearly 20 early offers.

Powers is the No. 1 rising junior in the state of Ohio and the No. 45 overall player in the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

He’s also the second-rated outside linebacker in his class.

With Powers in the fold, Ohio State now has four four-star commitments in its 2022 recruiting class. There will be plenty more over the next year and change.

“More advanced as a rusher and run defender than in coverage at this point,” reads 247Sports’ scouting report on Powers. “Could eventually grow into an edge player as he continues to physically mature and add mass. Projects as a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into a NFL Draft pick.”

It’s early, but Ohio State’s 2022 class currently ranks second in the country behind only LSU.


