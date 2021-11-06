Look: Garrett Wilson Has Message For Ohio State Fans

Just a little over an hour before kickoff, Ohio State announced that wide receiver Garrett Wilson will not suit up this Saturday against Nebraska.

Wilson was listed as unavailable on the Buckeyes’ final injury report. It’s unclear why he’s inactive for this afternoon’s game.

Moments ago, however, Wilson posted a message on Twitter for his fans. Thankfully, it sounds like he’s fine.

“For those asking, I am all good! I appreciate the prayers,” Wilson tweeted on Saturday morning. “Can’t wait to watch them boys ball here soon against Nebraska. Go Bucks!”

Countless fans sent their well wishes to Wilson on social media.

“Get well soon,” one fan replied. “Hope to see ya back on the field soon!”

“Get better for next week and beyond,” another fan replied. “The rest of the boys got you this week!”

Wilson has been outstanding for the Buckeyes this season. He already has 43 receptions for 687 yards and six touchdowns.

Now that Wilson is inactive for this Saturday’s game, Ohio State will need to rely on the rest of its receiving corps. Perhaps this will open up the door for Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka or Marvin Harrison Jr. to have a breakout game.

Ohio State and Nebraska will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.