Garrett Wilson Makes Insane Touchdown Catch vs. Michigan

Ohio State star wideout Garrett Wilson put the Buckeyes on his back and made an insane one-handed touchdown grab against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 7-3 early in the second quarter, Wilson knew he needed to make a play for his team. He did just that when C.J. Stroud fired a dart up the sideline.

Wilson was smothered by a Michigan defender, but it didn’t matter. The Ohio State star needed just one hand to haul in an incredible one-handed touchdown catch.

Check it out.

WHAT A CATCH, WHAT A TOUCHDOWN!@OhioStateFB takes the lead thanks to this beautiful @garrettwilson_V catch pic.twitter.com/Xo5z2jtAMR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

The best players make the best plays in the biggest games. Garrett Wilson checks all the boxes.

Wilson presumably entered the 2021 season as WR2 behind Chris Olave. But as the season’s progressed, Wilson has assumed the WR1 role. He caught 60 passes for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns before Saturday’s Michigan game.

Ryan Day, meanwhile, has been preparing his players for Michigan all season long. It’s no wonder Wilson was prepared to make a play.

“We work it year-round,” Day said of the Michigan rivalry, via Yahoo Sports. “Every day we work it. We work it in the offseason. We work it on Fridays in the weight room. We have our sessions in the preseason and spring. We have meetings about it.

“We just constantly talk about it. And we talk about it in recruiting. The No. 1 goal here at Ohio State is to beat the Team Up North, period.”

Catch the rest of Ohio State vs. Michigan right now on FOX.