Gene Smith Announces Decision On Ohio Stadium Crowd

Ohio State football athletic director Gene Smith at a press conference.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Ohio State fans were unable to pack the Horseshoe last season due to COVID-19. Fortunately, Saturdays in Columbus will be back to normal this fall.

During an interview with Dom Tiberi of 10TV, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said that he plans on seeing Ohio Stadium at full capacity this season.

“We’re going all the way live,” Smith said. “We’re tailgating. I mean, we don’t see any change in what we had prior to COVID. Now, we’re hopeful that we don’t end up in a situation where we have a huge spike as a result of the Delta variants. But right now, we’re all the way live. We’re a full stadium, full tailgating, the whole nine yards.”

This is great news for the Buckeyes since their home opener will be against the Oregon Ducks. Smith is already looking forward to that marquee matchup.

“I know for our Oregon game it’s going to be really refreshing for everyone to see the Shoe filled,” Smith said.

Smith admit that he missed the fans so much last season that he’s looking forward to Ohio State’s trip to Minnesota for the season opener.

These plans could change if there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases, but for now, Ohio State fans should plan on making a trip or two to Ohio Stadium later this year.


