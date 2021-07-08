Gene Smith Announces Decision On Ohio Stadium Crowd

Ohio State fans were unable to pack the Horseshoe last season due to COVID-19. Fortunately, Saturdays in Columbus will be back to normal this fall.

During an interview with Dom Tiberi of 10TV, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said that he plans on seeing Ohio Stadium at full capacity this season.

“We’re going all the way live,” Smith said. “We’re tailgating. I mean, we don’t see any change in what we had prior to COVID. Now, we’re hopeful that we don’t end up in a situation where we have a huge spike as a result of the Delta variants. But right now, we’re all the way live. We’re a full stadium, full tailgating, the whole nine yards.”

This is great news for the Buckeyes since their home opener will be against the Oregon Ducks. Smith is already looking forward to that marquee matchup.

“I know for our Oregon game it’s going to be really refreshing for everyone to see the Shoe filled,” Smith said.

Gene Smith just told @DOMTIBERI that Ohio Stadium will be full capacity with tailgaters this fall. pic.twitter.com/FWN649DL1r — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) July 6, 2021

Smith admit that he missed the fans so much last season that he’s looking forward to Ohio State’s trip to Minnesota for the season opener.

These plans could change if there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases, but for now, Ohio State fans should plan on making a trip or two to Ohio Stadium later this year.