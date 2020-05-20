Earlier today, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith addressed the issue of limiting attendance at Ohio Stadium for Buckeyes games this fall.

At the time, Smith reportedly said that the current proposal would cut the number of fans allowed in to 20,000-30,000. Smith has since clarified what that meant.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Smith clarified his earlier statement and explained he meant the physical distance guidelines could be “as low as 22k.” But they also provide for increasing that figure to 40,000-50,000 if guidelines are relaxed.

It’s honestly hard to tell if that would be more or less appealing to some people looking to get tickets. Considering how crucial social distancing has been deemed in flattening the curve, allowing even more people into the stadium might be off-putting to some Buckeyes fans.

“Just want to clarify: The number of fans we could host in Ohio Stadium this fall under physical distance guidelines could be as low as 22k, but also may be as many as 40-50k if guidelines are relaxed,” Smith wrote.

Just want to clarify: The number of fans we could host in Ohio Stadium this fall under physical distance guidelines could be as low as 22k, but also may be as many as 40-50k if guidelines are relaxed. pic.twitter.com/VEUPFPc4V8 — gene smith (@OSU_AD) May 20, 2020

Nevertheless, 40,000 to 50,000 would still be less than half of the 102,000 seats The Shoe is capable of filling.

Ohio State football games will have a totally different atmosphere whether it’s 50 fans or 50,000 fans attending.

September 5 will be Ohio State’s home opener as they take on Bowling Green.

How many people should Ohio State allow into the stadium?