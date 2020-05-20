Gene Smith Estimates How Many Fans Could Be In Ohio Stadium

Since it seems that college football will attempt to go on as scheduled, the next big question on the every school’s agenda is how many people they’ll allow into their stadiums.

Ohio Stadium has a max capacity of more than 102,000, and has gone as high as 110,000 for big games. So Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith believes that The Shoe can host quite a few people while practicing good social distancing.

Speaking to the media this week, Smith expressed confidence that they can implement a plan to allow fans into the stadium. He believes that this plan can allow for between 20,000 and 30,000 people to attend games.

Ohio Stadium has almost always had exceptional attendance figures. Since it was opened in 1922, the stadium has had room for a minimum of 60,000 fans.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has made plenty of executives reluctant to keep things moving at all, let alone with reduced attendance.

Smith even admitted that he is not entirely comfortable with football being played at this time.

The level of restrictions placed on different states will also be a factor. Ohio State’s game at Oregon in September could be in jeopardy if the state of Oregon doesn’t lift some restrictions.

Any sort of resurgence of the dangerous virus could also have an impact between now and August.

The Buckeyes play four of their first five games at home, including their September 5 opener against Bowling Green.