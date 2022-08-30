Gene Smith Has Message For Ohio State Fans Before Notre Dame Game

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

With Ohio State's season opener set for this Saturday, athletic director Gene Smith has released a message for the fan base.

Smith wants Buckeyes fans to arrive on time for this weekend's game.

"We ask that you arrive to your seats early. This is a top-five opponent, and we need your help from the beginning," Smith said. "There are a number of celebratory events prior to kickoff that you'll want to witness. So please, plan to be in your seats by 7 p.m. the latest."

Smith wasn't done encouraging fans to bring as much energy as possible to Ohio Stadium.

"Notre Dame is a great football team, and we're at a disadvantage by not having a true scouting report as they have a new coaching staff," he added. "They have tremendous athletes who'll be inspired. The difference is the Shoe and you, Buckeye Nation."

Oddsmakers have Ohio State listed as a 17.5-point favorite over Notre Dame.

If the Buckeyes can jump out to an early lead over the Fighting Irish, the Shoe should be rocking for the rest of the night.

Ohio State and Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.