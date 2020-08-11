Gene Smith Shoots Down Speculation About A Fall Season

Earlier this afternoon, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the 2020 fall college football season with the opportunity to play in the spring.

Immediately after the decision, fans wondered about the possibility of teams playing as an independent or joining another conference. For Ohio State fans, that answer came quickly.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith spoke with reporters after the Big Ten’s announcement. He made it “absolutely clear” that Ohio State won’t be playing somewhere else this fall.

Instead, the Buckeyes have their eyes focused on the spring schedule, according to Ohio State reporter Austin Ward.

Gene Smith just stopped to chat. Made absolutely clear that Ohio State will not be playing elsewhere this fall and is now ready to embrace a spring schedule. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) August 11, 2020

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson issued a statement earlier this afternoon as well.

“As a former collegiate athlete whose career in sports was cut short by circumstances beyond my control, I deeply feel the pain, frustration and disappointment that all our players, coaches and staff – and all Buckeye fans – are feeling today,” she said.

Star quarterback Justin Fields, reacted to the news as well. The Ohio State star is clearly unhappy with the Big Ten’s decision this afternoon.

“Smh..” Fields said on Twitter. The Buckeyes had eyes on yet another Big Ten title, but it looks like that won’t be happening – at least this fall.

The 2020 college football season is in serious danger as the ACC, Big 12 and SEC decide what to do with their seasons.