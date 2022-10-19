Greg McElroy Explains The 1 Thing He's Holding Against Ohio State

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American football quarterback Greg McElroy attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN's Greg McElroy does not agree with where Ohio State is currently ranked in the national polls.

McElroy broke down his personal top 10 rankings on the "Always College Football Podcast," and he put the Buckeyes fourth behind Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia. Ohio State is No. 2 behind Georgia in both the Coaches and AP top 25s.

For McElroy, while he respects the Buckeyes' talent, he can't rank them that high because of their schedule so far.

“I think Ohio State is unbelievably good. They’re a juggernaut offensively, they can score with anybody, I think they’ve addressed the problems that plagued them at times last year on defense,” McElroy said.

“What I also know though is that Ohio State has beaten one team with a winning record, and that team is not that great. That would be Toledo. When your best win is against a MAC team, I’m going to hold that against you.”

Ohio State's strength of schedule has been hurt by Notre Dame and Michigan State having mediocre years, but the second half of the season is a little tougher for the Buckeyes.

They have to go on the road to Penn State and Maryland and will close out the regular season with their rivalry game against Michigan, who could be 11-0 heading into the matchup.

The good news for OSU fans is no matter what McElroy or anyone else thinks of their schedule, as long as the Buckeyes keep winning, they will find themselves in the College Football Playoff.

