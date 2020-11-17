Greg McElroy Makes His Pick Between Ohio State, Notre Dame

Two weeks ago, Notre Dame pulled off an overtime upset win over the No. 1 team in the country at the time – the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson didn’t have Trevor Lawrence under center, but it was still an impressive performance from the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame followed that up with a dominant performance over Boston College to remain undefeated.

Despite the team’s recent success, one college football analyst thinks Ohio State is still the better overall team. When asked which team was more capable to defeating Alabama, former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy suggested the Buckeyes are the better team.

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“I just think they have more pieces offensively you have to account for,” McElroy said on College Football Live. “I think Notre Dame’s excellent running the football, I think they’re decent at wide receiver and getting better, but Ohio State is a nightmare matchup for anybody, just because of how many different things you have to try to defend. The quarterback run, the individual matchup on the outside, being able to run the football between the tackles and on the perimeter. I would say Ohio State is the more difficult team to defend, therefore the more difficult matchup.”

Ohio State has been dominant through the first few weeks of the season. Quarterback Justin Fields has picked up where he left off last season when he was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The Buckeyes are the clear favorite to win the Big Ten and lock up a place in the College Football Playoff.