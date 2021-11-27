Here’s The Last Time Ohio State, Alabama Lost On The Same Day

Alabama trail archrival Auburn in the middle of the fourth quarter in the Iron Bowl today. There’s plenty of football to play, but a loss isn’t out of the question.

The Crimson Tide have lost to Auburn four times since Nick Saban took over. But losing today would be historic because Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State lost to archrival Michigan earlier in the day.

According to Matt Brown of the Athletic, it’s been 14 years since the two college football juggernauts lost on the same Saturday. On November 10, 2007, Alabama lost to Mississippi State while Ohio State lost to Illinois (of all teams).

As of writing, Alabama trail Auburn 10-3. And with Ohio State falling to Michigan a few hours ago, we could be looking at the end of a 14-year streak.

Alabama and Ohio State haven’t lost on the same day since Nov. 10, 2007: when Mississippi State beat No. 21 Bama and Illinois beat No. 1 OSU — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) November 27, 2021

Ohio State is effectively out of the national championship conversation given that they have two losses. Alabama would be in the same boat with a loss to Auburn.

Though unlike Ohio State, a second loss won’t keep Alabama out of their conference championship game. They’re already scheduled to play Georgia for the SEC Championship.

If Alabama loses today but beats Georgia and wins the SEC next week, their national title hopes could still have a pulse.

But it’s still a testament to how good the two programs have been for so long that neither has lost on the same day in over a decade.

Will Alabama lose today?