How Betting Line Has Changed Before Georgia-Ohio State Game

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his third quarter touchdown with teammate C.J. Stroud #7 during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

When it was initially announced that Georgia would face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, the defending champs were favored by 6.5 points. The betting line for this College Football Playoff matchup has slightly changed since then.

With kickoff less than 12 hours away, the spread has shifted slightly in Ohio State's favor. Georgia is now listed as a six-point favorite.

Brooks Austin of Dawgs Daily has shared a few betting trends for the Georgia-Ohio State game.

Interestingly enough, 98 percent of bets have been placed on the over (62.5). Fans are expecting a high-scoring affair between Georgia and Ohio State.

As for the moneyline bets, 95 percent of total wagers have been placed on Georgia. That makes sense considering the Bulldogs haven't lost a game this season.

It'll be fascinating to see if Ohio State can keep up with Georgia, especially in the trenches.

Georgia and Ohio State will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.