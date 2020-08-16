How Many Signatures Justin Fields’ Petition Has In 2 Hours

Justin Fields is finding all kinds of support for his petition to bring college football to the Big Ten in 2020.

Earlier today, Fields published his petition on MoveOn.org, calling on the Big Ten to undo its decision to cancel the 2020 and give that vote to the players and teams. To say that it’s been a resounding success so far would be an understatement.

As of writing, it’s been only two hours since Justin Fields published his petition. But it already has over 60,000 signatures and is growing steadily even we speak.

Fields called on the Big Ten powers that be to leave the decision up to the players. Among his list of requests, he hopes that the Big Ten will let players opt out of the season without punishment.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season” Fields wrote. “Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season.”

“…We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

Fields already has public support for the sentiment on a national level from a number of players, including Trevor Lawrence.

Even President Donald Trump has spoken out in favor of having a college football season.

Tons of people agree with Justin Fields and the points he makes (even if they don’t sign his petition). But it will fall on the Big Ten to decide if their decision is final.