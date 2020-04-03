Rivals Names Most Likely School To Land 4-Star TE Hudson Wolfe

Hudson Wolfe is a four-star tight end out of Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. The 6-foot-6 pass-catcher gave a big recruitment update last weekend.

Wolfe unveiled his new top five schools list last Saturday. The SEC country native has a natural focus on that part of the country. His home state Vols make the cut, as do Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss.

There’s a dangerous interloper that rounds out the top five, however. The Ohio State Buckeyes also cracked the list, and are a threat to land any recruit they’re heavily involved in. That may be the case with Hudson Wolfe as well.

Right now, the lone 247 crystal ball prediction has him ending up with the Buckeyes. Taking things a step forward, Rivals’ Rob Cassidy ranked Ohio State as the most likely destination for him. He says it is believed that Ohio State is “way out in front” in this recruitment.

Tennessee tight end Hudson Wolfe has a leader, but several SEC schools remain in pursuit. @Cassidy_Rob ranks the contenders https://t.co/dAarmxRsuh pic.twitter.com/rYlAaY7S4D — Rivals (@Rivals) April 3, 2020

From Cassidy’s assessment on where the Wolfe sweepstakes stands, from Rivals.com:

People close to Wolfe think the Buckeyes are way out in font here, and there’s no reason to doubt them. The 6-foot-6 tight end feels most comfortable with the Ohio State staff. And while he may not make the call for a few months, Ryan Day and company feel great about where they stand for the time being. This isn’t a done deal just yet, but the Buckeyes should be seen as the heavy favorite at this juncture.

247‘s composite rankings has Wolfe at No. 214 in the overall 2021 rankings. He’s the No. 9 tight end and fifth-ranked recruit out of Tennessee.

Rivals is particularly high on Wolfe. The site has him at No. 38 overall, and as the top tight end in the country and player in the Volunteer state.

[Rivals]