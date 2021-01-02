The Spun

Injury Update For Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields takes a hit from James Skalski.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by James Skalski #47 of the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Clemson football fans may be getting more than they bargained for when it was announced the Tigers would face off against Ohio State yet again.

The Tigers entered the game as the favorite, but the first half has been all Buckeyes thus far. Clemson jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but rattled off 21 straight points and now hold a 28-14 lead.

Things took an ugly turn during the second quarter. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fled the pocket and attempted to run downfield.

Clemson linebacker James Skalski was waiting for him and put a nasty hit on the quarterback. Unfortunately for Skalski and Clemson, the linebacker lowered his helmet and was flagged for targeting.

Skalski was ejected, but Fields got the worst of the hit.

Check it out.

Fields remained down on the ground for a minute while being tended to by medical personnel. He missed just one play before coming back and throwing another touchdown pass.

Fields is as tough as they come, but he’s clearly dealing with a significant amount of pain. ESPN’s broadcast reported he spent several minutes in the medical tent being looked at by trainers.

With Fields banged up, Ohio State is leaning on the running game. Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon is dominating the Tigers defense so far.

Ohio State holds a 28-14 lead and is driving once again. A blowout could be in the works.


