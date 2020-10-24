Injury Update For Ohio State WR Chris Olave

The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off their Big Ten title defense against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State entered as the heavy favorite, both in this game and in the Big Ten. After struggling with Nebraska early, the Buckeyes eventually found their footing and pulled away.

Holding a 38-17 lead near the end of the third quarter, star wide receiver Chris Olave took a nasty shot. He appeared to be hit in the head by a Nebraska defender, causing him to fumble the ball.

Olave remained down on the ground before eventually walking off the field. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he’ll be back in the game.

According to Ohio State beat reporter Tim May, trainers walked Olave back into the locker room before the end of the third quarter. Here’s the report.

Olave is being led to the locker room for further evaluation. It appeared he was hit in the head on that play. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) October 24, 2020

Video of the play shows Olave being tackled and then taking another tough hit near the head and neck area.

Check it out.

HUGE collision leads to a @HuskerFBNation fumble recovery! pic.twitter.com/MzxfAgVXeL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

Before leaving the game, Olave racked up 104 yards on just six receptions.

Ohio State fans watching from home wanted a targeting call on the Nebraska defender, which they didn’t receive.

Olave led the Buckeyes in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the 2019 season. He and sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson are one of the best one-two punches in all of college football.

Olave’s status is unclear, but it’s unlikely he returns.