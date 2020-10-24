The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Update For Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Chris Olave goes up for a catch.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Dicaprio Bootle #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off their Big Ten title defense against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State entered as the heavy favorite, both in this game and in the Big Ten. After struggling with Nebraska early, the Buckeyes eventually found their footing and pulled away.

Holding a 38-17 lead near the end of the third quarter, star wide receiver Chris Olave took a nasty shot. He appeared to be hit in the head by a Nebraska defender, causing him to fumble the ball.

Olave remained down on the ground before eventually walking off the field. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he’ll be back in the game.

According to Ohio State beat reporter Tim May, trainers walked Olave back into the locker room before the end of the third quarter. Here’s the report.

Video of the play shows Olave being tackled and then taking another tough hit near the head and neck area.

Check it out.

Before leaving the game, Olave racked up 104 yards on just six receptions.

Ohio State fans watching from home wanted a targeting call on the Nebraska defender, which they didn’t receive.

Olave led the Buckeyes in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the 2019 season. He and sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson are one of the best one-two punches in all of college football.

Olave’s status is unclear, but it’s unlikely he returns.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.