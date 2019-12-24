J.K. Dobbins: Ohio State Is “Most Disrespected Team” In The Country

In just a few days, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers will take the field for one of the best games of the season.

Clemson enters the game as a slight favorite, even though head coach Dabo Swinney continues to suggest the Tigers are overlooked by the national media.

With the Buckeyes entering as the underdog, the narrative has shifted.

Running back J.K. Dobbins thinks Ohio State is the most disrespected team in the country. After torching the Big Ten all season, the Buckeyes fell from the top spot in the rankings just before the playoff.

As a result, they’ll face off against last year’s title winners.

Dobbins thinks the rest of the country is overlooking the Buckeyes headed into the College Football Playoff semifinal. Here’s what he had to say via Eric Boynton of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

Stealing a page from Dabo Swinney’s motivational playbook, Ohio State star RB J.K. Dobbins says the Buckeyes “are the most disrespected team in the country.” pic.twitter.com/3GUm1dgeoX — Eric Boynton (@ericjboynton) December 24, 2019

It’s a classic motivation technique Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney uses frequently. Regardless of their comments, both teams know the other is up to the challenge this weekend.

The last time these two teams faced off, it didn’t turn out too well for the Buckeyes. This Ohio State team is hoping to change that.

Ohio State and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.