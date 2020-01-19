J.K. Dobbins Reflects On His Career At Ohio State

J.K. Dobbins did more in three seasons at Ohio State than most running backs could have done in four.

The onetime four-star recruit left Columbus with the all-time single-season record for rushing yards (2,003 this season) and is also second all-time in career rushing yards and all-purpose yards. Those are only a few of the benchmarks he reached during his time at OSU.

Big Ten champion, first-team All-Conference, All-American: you name it, Dobbins did it. He left his mark on Ohio State in grand fashion, and today he shared his feelings on his career.

Taking to Twitter, Dobbins reflected on the opportunity he had to live out his dream with the Buckeyes.

“Going to miss playin’ for the scarlet and grey, it was nothing short of a dream come true!” he wrote.

Matthew 19:26… Going to miss playin for the scarlet and grey, it was nothing short of a dream come true! pic.twitter.com/vFsKhYF9rU — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) January 18, 2020

With his brilliant college career behind him, Dobbins will now shift his focus to the NFL Draft. He should be one of the first running backs off the board in April.

Most likely, Dobbins projects as a Day 2 pick (second or third-round), but it will interesting to see if he impresses enough in the coming months to generate some first round buzz.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.