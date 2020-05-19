Ohio State 4-Star WR Jaelen Gill Announces Transfer Decision

Jaelen Gill was a major, four-star signee for the Ohio State Buckeyes a few years ago. After a pair of seasons largely relegated to the bench, he is set to play for a new program in 2020: the Boston College Eagles.

Gill played in five total games over two years, makes seven total receptions. Last year, he made six of those catches for 51 yards, including an impressive touchdown against Rutgers. He wasn’t able to become a consistent contributor with the Buckeyes, who have one of the most talented rosters in college football year after year.

He is heading to play for a very familiar coach. Jeff Hafley served as the Buckeyes co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach in 2019. He’s now entering his first year as head coach at Boston College.

He’ll have a very interesting offensive weapon in Jaelen Gill. It is unclear if the third-year player will be able to get a waiver to play right away. If so, we could see him factor in this season.

“Growing up as a Buckeye fan, my childhood dream was to play for The Ohio State University,” Gill wrote last month, explaining his transfer. “I’m thankful and blessed that I was able to fulfill that dream. I love the University, coaches, team, athletic staff/trainers, tradition and fan base. It was after careful consideration with my family that I decided that I’d like to explore other options as a student and athlete going forward and entered the transfer portal.”

The Westerville, Ohio native was the No. 30 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings in 2018. He was the No. 2 all-purpose back in the country, before making the switch to wide receiver, and the second-ranked player in Ohio.

If new BC offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti can get the most out of him, the Eagles will have a very explosive playmaker on their hands.