James Laurinaitis Posts Heartbreaking Message After Father’s Death

Former WWE superstar Joe Laurinaitis passed away this week at the age of 60. He’s known as Road Warrior Animal to his fans due to his contributions in the ring.

James Laurinaitis didn’t become a wrestler like his father, but he was an exceptional football player. The former linebacker was a three-time consensus All-American at Ohio State before getting selected by the Rams the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Laurinaitis is understandably heartbroken over his father’s death, as he shared an emotional post on his social media accounts.

“I don’t have the right words to say. I’m absolutely crushed. I miss you already,” Laurinaitis wrote on Instagram. “I hate that I wasn’t able to say goodbye. Say hello to Mum Mum, Pop Pop, and Hawk for me. Thank you for your love and support and the many lessons you’ve taught me. I can’t believe you’re gone. I love you Dad.”

It’s very clear that James had such a strong bond with his father.

Joe reportedly passed away due to natural causes. Several wrestlers shared touching tributes for Road Warrior Animal.

Hulk Hogan released a statement this week as well, saying “I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family, one love for life.”

Our thoughts are with the Laurinaitis family during this time.