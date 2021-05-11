Jameson Williams left Ohio State football earlier this offseason and then took his talents to the Alabama Crimson Tide. We now know why.

The Buckeyes’ wide receiver room, headlined by Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, is the deepest and most talented in the country. Williams wasn’t so sure he was going to get much playing time this upcoming season, he told Andrew Bone of Bama Insider.

“To me, things were just unclear,” Williams said. “I wasn’t certain of my role in the offense. The receiver room got crowded. I just decided I needed a fresh start. I decided to enter the portal.”

As soon as Alabama contacted Williams, he knew was going to end up with the Crimson Tide. He felt like he was needed in Tuscaloosa, a need which wasn’t as present in Columbus.

“As soon as Bama hit me up, I was like damn is this for real? I now had a chance to play at Bama,” Williams continued. “It was really the only thing on my mind when I had that chance. I let other schools recruit me. I wanted to give them a chance, but Alabama was the best place for me at the end of the day.”

What did former elite recruit and Ohio State WR Jameson Williams decide to transfer to Alabama? He detailed his decision with @AndrewJBone: https://t.co/Ux4rOd4QhP pic.twitter.com/6qsWJMAvHc — Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2021

Alabama lost both Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith to the NFL last month. The Crimson Tide have an immediate need at the position.

Jameson Williams has a decent chance at becoming a starter for an Alabama offense having undergone major changes this off-season.

Ohio State, meanwhile, should be just fine at the position. The Buckeyes are led by potential All-Americans Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. As long as OSU gets the quarterback position right, it’ll be a championship contender this upcoming season.