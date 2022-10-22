Jaxon Smith-Njigba Returns: Fans React

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been hampered all season by a hamstring injury.

Smith-Njibga has played in only two games, and none since Sept. 17. However, he will reportedly make his return for this afternoon's home matchup with Iowa.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Smith-Njigba will play "significant" snaps against the Hawkeyes, so it doesn't sound like he's on a pitch count. If all goes well, the Buckeyes will have their top wideout available for the entire second half of the season.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State fans are excited about the news, while Iowa supporters and others are less than enthused.

"Ohio State about to put up 50 on Iowa," said one fan, with one handicapper saying the line "should be 40" points in favor of the Buckeyes.

"Big noon slaughter," added Ken Barkley of "You Better, You Bet."

"The Buckeyes offense has been a machine this year while missing JSN for the majority of it, him coming back makes Ohio State a cheat code," wrote Andrew Harbaugh of Nittany Lion Wire.

"Great news for JSN. WR1 returns," contributed ESPN NFL Draft insider Matt Miller.

Smith-Njigba has caught four passes for 36 yards on the season in wins over Notre Dame and Toledo.

Last year, he hauled in 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

Undefeated Ohio State will host Iowa at noon ET today.