Jaylin Davies, No. 10 CB In 2021 Class, Announces 4 Finalists

One of the top cornerbacks from the 2021 recruiting class is inching closer to a final decision. Moments ago, four-star recruit Jaylin Davies announced the final four teams on his list of suitors.

Davies has received 21 offers throughout his recruitment, which includes scholarships from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.

Health concerns around the world have made it tough for recruits to visit schools at this time, but it’s not stopping Davies from narrowing down his list. He revealed the four finalists on his Twitter account.

The four schools remaining in the sweepstakes for the four-star cornerback are Arizona State, Ohio State, Oregon and USC. UCLA and Washington were the two notable omissions from his list.

Check out the official announcement from Davies:

Davies is the No. 10 cornerback and No. 100 overall recruit in his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

247Sports lead expert Greg Biggins has Davies committing to Arizona State. This would makes sense if he wants to stay close to California and learn from a veteran coach in Herm Edwards.

The majority of 247Sports’ predictions lean in Ohio State’s favor. Over the years, the Buckeyes have produced a plethora of great cornerbacks, such as Marshon Lattimore, Jeff Okudah and Denzel Ward.

An official date for when Davies will announce his commitment has not been revealed at this time.