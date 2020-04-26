Jeff Okudah Names The Best WR He Faced In College

As the No. 1 cornerback for Ohio State, Jeff Okudah had the chance to match up against plenty of talented wide receivers. He says the best one he saw is now his current NFL teammate.

Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick of the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, was asked on Saturday who was the toughest receiver to go against in college. He named Wisconsin’s Quintez Cephus.

Cephus was chosen in the fifth round by the Lions on Saturday. After missing the 2018 season due to legal troubles and being expelled from school, Cephus was reinstated and had a huge senior campaign. He caught 59 passes for 901 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

Last fall, Cephus faced Ohio State twice. He made three receptions for 57 yards against the Buckeyes in the regular season and caught seven balls for 122 yards in the Big Ten Championship Game.

We don’t have the breakdown in front of us to see how much of that damage was against Okudah, but clearly Cephus made his mark.

Jeff Okudah said Quintez Cephus was the toughest receiver he faced in college. Now, they're teammates in Detroit. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) April 25, 2020

Okudah went up against wideouts like Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones, Penn State’s K.J. Hamler and Clemson’s duo of Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. Putting Cephus over those guys says something.

Lions fans have to like what they’re hearing.