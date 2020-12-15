Jeff Okudah Shares Cool Ohio State News After Season-Ending Injury

Jeff Okudah was one in a long line of top cornerbacks at Ohio State in recent years. Last fall, he was a unanimous All-American for the Buckeyes.

Okudah was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. His rookie season has unfortunately come to a premature close.

Okudah had been nursing a groin strain since his time at Ohio State last year. It has worsened over the course of his rookie year with the Lions, and today he’ll have surgery to fix the issue in hopes of being ready at the start of the 2021 season. Okudah played in nine games this season, starting six. He missed some time with a shoulder injury as well, though that has healed. The surgery is not the only big news for Okudah though. Today, he announced that he has officially graduated from Ohio State.

“On a positive note, I’m officially a graduate of THE Ohio State University!” Okudah announced on Twitter in a note to fans. “Graduating from Ohio State was something that I made a promise to my family to do and receiving my diploma this weekend was worth every sacrifice along the way.”

It is very cool that he was able to get done his final courses while also playing his first year of NFL football. Many players who leave early take advantage of the ability to return for their degree down the road. Jeff Okudah didn’t wind up wasting any time, and has graduated when he likely would have had he stayed for his senior season.

His first year in the NFL was a bit of a struggle. After missing Week 1 with a hamstring issue, his first two games in the league put him up against perhaps the two best wide receivers in the sport: Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers, and DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals. On the year, he gave up 41 completions on 53 targets and two scores. Quarterbacks had a ton of success throwing on Okudah this year.

He showed potential in run support though, and was playing hampered by a litany of injuries throughout the fall. Hopefully a full, more traditional offseason will help him flash more of the potential he showed in Columbus as a second-year player in 2021.