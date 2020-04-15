Jeff Okudah Has A Question For ESPN’s Mel Kiper

Mel Kiper has Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah projected to be a top-five pick and the first cornerback off the board in next week’s NFL Draft. However, Okudah thinks Kiper isn’t high enough on one of his teammates.

This week, Okudah joined ESPN’s NFL Live for an interview with Wendi Nix and Kiper. Towards the end of the segment, he had something to ask the longtime draft analyst.

“I do have a question,” Okudah said. “Why is Damon Arnette not considered one of the top DBs in the draft right now?”

Arnette was Ohio State’s other starting cornerback this season. A four-year key contributor, he was named second-team All-Big Ten as a senior in 2019. Kiper currently has him being picked 46th overall and thinks he could go even higher than that.

“He is, Jeff. He’s in the second round right now, there are some that think he could sneak into the late first,” Kiper said. “To play the way he did with the arm and still be out there making plays — he had a heck of a career. So, I had him going in Round 2 of this mock and he won’t have to wait too long, Friday, to hear his name called.”

“Why is Damon Arnette not considered one of the top DBs in the Draft right now?” -Jeff Okudah pic.twitter.com/UriVEM3kHi — THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) April 14, 2020

You have to give Okudah credit for using some of his own platform the week before the draft to advocate for one of his teammates. There’s a reason why he Ohio State secondary is one of the best in the country on a yearly basis.

Come the first round of the NFL Draft next Thursday, we’ll see how high Okudah ultimately goes. He could be the No. 3 overall pick, behind only LSU’s Joe Burrow and his OSU teammate Chase Young.