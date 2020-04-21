Jeff Okudah Has Message For Star NFL WR Michael Thomas

With schools like Ohio State, the put an outrageous amount of talent into the NFL, we wind up getting tons of Buckeye-on-Buckeye matchups on the field. Jeff Okudah isn’t backing away from a potential elite matchup.

Former Ohio State star Michael Thomas has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in recent years. Thomas was very good at Ohio State, but after going in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he has taken things to a way higher level in the pros. With the number of cornerbacks that Urban Meyer and, now, Ryan Day are putting into the NFL, he’ll have plenty of Buckeyes to face in coming years.

Okudah may headline that list soon enough. He is widely projected as a top five pick in this week’s 2020 NFL Draft. Most drafts project him going No. 3 to the Detroit Lions.

The rookie-to-be isn’t shying away from Thomas and other elite wide receivers. During a recent SportsCenter appearance, Jeff Okudah was asked which wide receiver he wants to face most at the next level, and he went with his fellow Buckeye great. “O-State on O-State, and right now he’s the best, so I want to go against him and see where I stand.”

Asked by @notthefakeSVP on SportsCenter which wide receiver he most wants to face when he gets to the NFL, Jeff Okudah said Michael Thomas. "O-State on O-State, and right now he's the best, so I want to go against him and see where I stand." — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 21, 2020

It’s a solid answer, and given the deference he pays to Thomas in the answer, he probably won’t get clapped back at by the sometimes temperamental Saints star.

Thomas made his second consecutive All-Pro First-Team, and his third straight Pro Bowl in 2019. Statistically, it was his best season yet, with career highs with 149 receptions, 1,725 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Okudah is a can’t-miss prospect in his own right, coming off of a season in which he allowed a completion percentage of just 38.9-percent on the year. While some may prefer other players in the field, Mel Kiper Jr. has called him the “only great cornerback in the field.”