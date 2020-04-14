Jeff Okudah Reveals What He’ll Miss Most About Ohio State

Jeff Okudah is coming off of a phenomenal final season at Ohio State. He’s the clear No. 1 cornerback in the 2020 NFL Draft, and a likely top five pick.

His decision to jump to the pros after three seasons is a no-brainer. Many mocks have Okudah penciled in to the Detroit Lions at No. 3. He’s being touted as a can’t-miss prospect at one of the sport’s most important positions.

That doesn’t mean that he won’t miss a lot about his college football career. This afternoon, Okudah is fielding questions from fans. One took the opportunity to ask what he’ll miss most about playing for the Buckeyes.

“Coming out in The Shoe,” Okudah responded. “Ohio Against The World.” You can’t really turn down the chance to get paid millions to play the sport you love, but it can be hard for the NFL to always stack up to the atmosphere at giant college powerhouses like OSU.

Jeff Okudah finished this past season with 35 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and nine passes deflected. On the year, he allowed a completion percentage of just 38.9, and one touchdown. He was a unanimous All-American this past season.

On his NFL Draft podcast, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. called Okudah the only great corner in the field, likening him to stars like Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Peterson.

Whichever team selects him should have one of its starting cornerback spots taken care of for the foreseeable future.