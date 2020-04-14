Jeff Okudah Names His Favorite Win At Ohio State

Jeff Okudah is gearing up for the upcoming NFL Draft. But the projected top five pick spent part of his Monday evening reminiscing on his favorite win during his time with the Buckeyes.

Okudah faced plenty of marquee opponents during his Ohio State career, including elite programs like Oklahoma and Clemson. But one conference opponent stands out above the rest.

To no surprise, the star cornerback’s favorite win of his collegiate career came against Michigan in 2018, per his tweet on Monday evening. Believe it or not, the Buckeyes went into that game as two-to-three point underdogs, depending on the betting service.

But Ohio State was no underdog that day. Okudah and the Buckeyes demolished the Wolverines in a 62-39 blowout in Columbus.

2018 TUN! Underdogs at The Shoe… c’mon now Lol https://t.co/2SHfr14Xjl — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) April 13, 2020

Most Ohio State fans and players tend to enjoy the rivalry wins over almost any other victory. The same could be said for almost any other program in the country.

Okudah had the good fortune of going 3-0 against the Wolverines. That undefeated stretch is apart of an eight-game winning streak Ohio State has against Michigan. It’s unlikely that streak will end in 2020.

As for Okudah, his collegiate days are over. The star cornerback will find out his NFL fate at the draft on April 23.