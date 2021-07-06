Former Buckeyes Star Reacts To Ohio State Landing Top Recruit

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed another major commitment over the weekend, as 247Sports top-ranked player in the class of 2021 J.T. Tuimoloua announced his decision to play his college ball in Columbus. The five-star defensive end will be an instant addition to Ryan Day’s defense and contributes to an already star-studded recruiting class.

Tuimoloua became the sixth player in the top 10 of the 247Sports 2021 rankings to commit to Ohio State when he announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ on the Fourth of July. The Buckeyes will finish the recruiting cycle ranked second, trailing only the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It isn’t exactly surprising to see Ohio State dominate on the recruiting trail yet again, but former Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah was still impressed at the program’s continued success of scooping up the best high school players in the country. The 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick of the Detroit Lions took to Twitter to celebrate his school’s latest accomplishment.

“Nice to see Ohio State STILL landing the best players in the country!” Okudah tweeted on Monday.

Nice to see Ohio State STILL landing the best players in the country! 😁 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) July 5, 2021

Tuimoloua has the potential to be the brightest star of the bunch when he steps on campus. Coming in at 6-foot-4, 277-pounds, the defensive line prospect will face some competition with Ohio State’s current roster, but has the skills to be a major contributor immediately.

Tuimoloua chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington. When announcing his choice, he said that Ohio State “just felt like home. The people are really genuine … and the players, it felt like a brotherhood.”

Now that Day’s offseason recruiting work is done, he’ll need to turn his focus to the upcoming season. After an appearance in the national title game, Ohio State will be among the favorites to get back into the College Football Playoff this year.