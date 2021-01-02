Jeff Okudah’s Reaction To Clemson’s Fumble Is Going Viral

It seems like Jeff Okudah still hasn’t forgotten about the controversial non-fumble call that befell him and Ohio State in last year’s College Football Playoff.

In case you forgot, in last year’s 29-23 national semifinal loss to Clemson, Ohio State had a defensive touchdown taken off the board via video review. After viewing the replay, the official ruled that a forced fumble by Okudah which was returned by Jordan Fuller for six points was actually an incomplete pass.

Days after the game, the Big Ten supervisor of officials Bill Carollo said the officials made a mistake in overturning the play. Okudah had that on his mind when Ohio State recovered a crucial fumble in the second half against Clemson tonight.

The play was reviewed and ultimately confirmed to be a fumble recovered by the Buckeyes. That didn’t stop Okudah from being worried about the call getting flipped.

Ohio State waited a year to exorcise some demons against Clemson. They are doing that tonight and then some.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes lead 49-21. Justin Fields has passed for 385 yards and six touchdowns, and the OSU defense has done a tremendous job shutting down the Tigers’ offensive attack since the first quarter.

The Buckeyes are 14 minutes of game time away from a date with Alabama for the national title.