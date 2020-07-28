Jeff Okudah Still Isn’t Over Ohio State’s Playoff Loss vs. Clemson

Jeff Okudah’s Ohio State career may be over, but he still has some regrets over how it ended.

The Buckeyes lost a heartbreaker to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl when Justin Fields was intercepted in the end zone with 37 seconds remaining. The loss cost Ohio State a chance to play LSU for the national title.

Okudah is now in the NFL, getting ready for his first training camp with the Detroit Lions, but the sting of that final defeat still lingers. You can see it in his latest tweet.

Okudah quote-tweeted a video of Clemson players in the locker room engaging in a viral Tik Tok dance. Just seeing that was enough to irk Okudah.

“I’ll never forgive those referees,” he wrote.

I’ll never forgive those referees 😭 https://t.co/57aLDADmGq — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) July 28, 2020

Unfortunately, Okudah will have to rely on his former teammates to get revenge on Clemson, if they wind up playing them again in a College Football Playoff setting. If there is a 2020 college football season, there’s a good chance we get another Ohio State-Clemson matchup in the postseason.

The Tigers have never lost to the Buckeyes, beating them all four times they have played in bowl games.