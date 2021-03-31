Jenny Taft Reacts To The Conversation About Justin Fields

Justin Fields should have cemented his status as a top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft with the way he performed at Ohio State’s pro day. Unfortunately, critics haven’t stopped pointing out flaws in the former Buckeye’s game.

On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky revealed some of the negative comments he’s heard about Fields. Apparently, Orlovsky heard that Fields is the “last guy in, first guy out” when it comes to practice.

The criticism surrounding Fields has gone so far that FS1’s Jenny Taft had to unleash a rant about the Ohio State product this afternoon.

“You gotta remember, he was perfect his first three games of the season,” Taft said on Undisputed. “He had 11 touchdowns, 11 incompletions. And there were a lot of COVID issues for Ohio State this year. You have to at least keep that in mind.”

Taft also said that NFL teams should listen to Ryan Day when he raves about Fields.

“I trust Ryan Day and their relationship. He said, ‘Whatever you invest in that kid, you’re going to get back.’ He has the potential to be a franchise guy for a very long time.”

Felt the need to weigh in a bit on @justnfields today … especially because I’ve been around him plenty over the last couple years. I believe he is special and trust what Ryan Day thinks about his potential as well. @OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @undisputed @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/1NJ5kjYVCw — Jenny Taft (@JennyTaft) March 31, 2021

Taft has covered Fields a lot over the past two seasons due to Fox Sports’ coverage on the Big Ten. She knows just how dynamic Fields can be as a runner and thrower.

During his Ohio State career, Fields completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

We’ll find out where Fields will land when the NFL Draft begins on April 29.