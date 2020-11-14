Jesse Palmer Shares Early Thoughts On Ohio State vs. Indiana

Indiana continued their dominant start to the 2020 season on Saturday with a 24-0 shutout of Michigan State. The win propelled the Hoosiers to 4-0 this year.

But those around college football didn’t spend much time congratulating Tom Allen on this weekend’s win. Already, everyone is starting to look towards next Saturday’s face-off with Ohio State.

College football analyst Jesse Palmer already started to think about what Indiana will have to do to beat the Buckeyes. He explained during halftime of the Miami-Virginia Tech game.

“Who can beat Ohio State in the Big Ten,” Palmer said. “No one’s going to be able to stop them from scoring so someone has to be able to score points. I’m going to say Indiana at least has the best chance. I think they are loaded at wide receiver and tight end Whop Philyor, Ty Fryfogle, Peyton Hendershot. These are guys who can get open and win contested balls. They had a scheme similar to UCF where they get you out in space and force you to cover and tackle their guys in space. Michael Penix Jr. is doing a good job getting them the ball. The one question I had about Ohio State is their pass defense. If Indiana holds on today, that sets up a real interesting matchup in Columbus next week.”

Jesse Palmer says Indiana has the best chance to upset Ohio State in the Big Ten:https://t.co/oK4Ih5HLEe pic.twitter.com/S4kOzan1YK — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 14, 2020

Palmer’s analysis definitely highlights the strongest facet of the Hoosiers team: pass offense. Through 4 games, Penix Jr. has thrown for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, spreading the ball around to his talented skill players. Fryfogle took the lead on Saturday against Michigan State, catching 11 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Indiana will also hope that it’s stout pass defense can slow down Justin Fields and the Buckeyes offense.

Indiana vs. Ohio State will take place next Saturday in Ohio Stadium. The game will air at noon E.T. on FOX.