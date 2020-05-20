Former Buckeyes Star Jeff Okudah Has A Message For Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against hated rival Ohio State, a major stain on his resume with Michigan. One former Buckeye star doesn’t see it turning around anytime soon.

Harbaugh appeared on an NBC Sports Network earlier this week, discussing the struggles against the Buckeyes with Ann Arbor resident Mike Tirico. “We’ve gotta beat Ohio State,” the sixth-year Michigan coach said. “Nothing makes us angrier than that, or me. That’s what we’re working toward every day.”

Jeff Okudah was at Ohio State for three of those five Buckeye victories. Last year, he emerged as the country’s top cornerback, and went No. 3 overall to the Detroit Lions in last month’s NFL Draft.

He thinks his former teammates will pick right up where the 2019 team left off next fall. “There will be MORE anger coming in 2020,” Okudah responded to WolverinesWire‘s story about Jim Harbaugh’s quote. You can’t say that Buckeyes haven’t earned some confidence in that rivalry.

There will be MORE anger coming in 2020 😭 https://t.co/VtOF2EyWjs — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) May 20, 2020

Ohio State won The Game 31-20 in his first college season. Things have gotten uglier for Michigan from there.

The Buckeyes won 62-39 in 2018, and 56-27 last year, Ryan Day’s first game against Michigan as head coach. Michigan very nearly won the 2016 edition of the game, but fell in dramatic fashion, 30-27 in double overtime.

The Wolverines’ last win in the rivalry came back in 2011, the year between Jim Tressel’s departure and Urban Meyer taking over the Buckeyes. Ohio State has won by over 14 points per game in that stretch.