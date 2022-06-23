Jim Tressel Has Made A Decision On His Youngstown State Future

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 07: Jim Tressel, head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks the sidelines during the AllState BCS National Championship against the Louisiana State University Tigers on January 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Jim Tressel's run as the president of Youngstown State University will come to an end next year. He officially announced this decision on Wednesday.

The current plan for Tressel is to step down on Feb. 1, 2023.

“It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University…I cannot thank my family enough for allowing my schedule, and the needs of our university, to take priority and center stage,” Tressel said in a press release. “It is now only fair to have Ellen, our wonderful children and grandchildren, extended family, friends and former students, set the schedule."

Youngstown State has not announced its plans for Tressel's successor.

Tressel, who coached football at Ohio State from 2001-2010, has been Youngstown State's president since 2014.

"It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University in a number of capacities, and we will continue to do so, in whatever fashion that the YSU Board of Trustees sees fit," he added.

There'll be some large shoes to fit at Youngstown State, that's for sure.