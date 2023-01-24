Jim Tressel Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 07: Jim Tressel, head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks the sidelines during the AllState BCS National Championship against the Louisiana State University Tigers on January 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Ohio State legend Jim Tressel is a big fan of Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. At least that's what he said at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club in Canton on Monday.

"I'm a Ryan Day fan," Tressel said, via CantonRep.com. "I think he's got something about him."

Tressel acknowledged that the landscape of college football has changed due to NIL deals and the recent uptick in players entering the transfer portal. Nonetheless, he's confident that Day is the right coach to lead the Buckeyes through this unfamiliar phase.

"The people who spend a lot of time whining about (transfers and NIL) aren't going to progress," Tressel explained. "The people who try to figure out how to do it well are going to be much ahead. I think Ryan Day is going to navigate this. Sure, he's going to lose some players, and, sure, there's going to be a player or two who comes to him. He's never going to be a guy who who runs all over the place and has 19 roster changes. He's going to recruit well and build within."

Day has a 42-6 record since taking over as Ohio State's head coach in 2019.

Ohio State fans are understandably frustrated that Day has lost back-to-back games against Michigan. However, all it takes is a win next season to erase those horrid memories.