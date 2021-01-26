Jim Tressel Was Asked If He Might Run For U.S. Senate

Jim Tressel has had an incredible professional career in the state of Ohio, first as a head football coach and now as a college president.

There have been numerous people who have tried to steer the 68-year-old Tressel into politics, but it doesn’t seem like the former Ohio State and Youngstown State head coach is interested in making the leap into public service.

On Tuesday, Buzzfeed News’ Henry Gomez asked Tressel if he had any interest in pursuing the Senate seat that will be vacated by Republican Rob Portman when he retires in 2022.

Tressel, who is currently the University President at Youngstown State, said he is “too busy” to run for Senate.

Jim Tressel's name often comes up in conversations about Ohio Senate races. So I asked the former YSU and Ohio State coach — now president at YSU — if he was interested in Portman's seat. "Too busy here at YSU to run for the Senate … it is time for the young guys to step up." — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) January 26, 2021

Tressel has been the president at YSU since May 2014. Prior to that, he was the Vice President of Strategic Engagement at Akron from 2012-14.

From 2001-10, Tressel served as head coach at Ohio State, compiling a 106-22 record with a national championship in 2002 and runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2007. Tressel’s team also won the Rose Bowl following the 2009 season.

From 1986-2000, Tressel won four FCS national championships in six tries at Youngstown State.

It looks like Tressel will remain an Ohio legend, but he won’t be making his presence felt politically.