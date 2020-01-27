Jimmy Burrow Reveals What Ohio State Coaches Told Joe Before Transfer

When Joe Burrow announced he was transferring from Ohio State in late May 2018, it was suspected that he did so because Dwayne Haskins had locked up the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback position.

However, comments from Burrow’s father on Monday seem to refute that belief.

Jimmy Burrow told Cincinnati’s WLW 700 this afternoon that Ohio State’s coaching staff never indicated Haskins had officially won the job before Burrow left.

Rather, they told the rising redshirt junior that Haskins had the leg up in the competition after spring practice. Haskins was J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2017 after Burrow broke his throwing hand in camp.

Against Michigan that fall, Haskins came off the bench to provide a major spark for the Buckeyes in a win over the Wolverines.

If this is the case, it dispels the notion that Burrow had no chance at starting at OSU. He would have made the decision to transfer simply to give himself a better chance of earning a starting job elsewhere.

Regardless of what transpired, everything played out pretty well for both sides. Haskins played well for the Buckeyes in 2018 while Burrow won a national title for LSU in 2019. Ohio State now has Justin Fields for at least one more season,

Everybody wins.