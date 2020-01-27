The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jimmy Burrow Reveals What Ohio State Coaches Told Joe Before Transfer

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls out signals during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.PISCATAWAY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls out signals during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State won 56-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

When Joe Burrow announced he was transferring from Ohio State in late May 2018, it was suspected that he did so because Dwayne Haskins had locked up the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback position.

However, comments from Burrow’s father on Monday seem to refute that belief.

Jimmy Burrow told Cincinnati’s WLW 700 this afternoon that Ohio State’s coaching staff never indicated Haskins had officially won the job before Burrow left.

Rather, they told the rising redshirt junior that Haskins had the leg up in the competition after spring practice. Haskins was J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2017 after Burrow broke his throwing hand in camp.

Against Michigan that fall, Haskins came off the bench to provide a major spark for the Buckeyes in a win over the Wolverines.

If this is the case, it dispels the notion that Burrow had no chance at starting at OSU. He would have made the decision to transfer simply to give himself a better chance of earning a starting job elsewhere.

Regardless of what transpired, everything played out pretty well for both sides. Haskins played well for the Buckeyes in 2018 while Burrow won a national title for LSU in 2019. Ohio State now has Justin Fields for at least one more season,

Everybody wins.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.